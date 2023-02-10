Gibson was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Friday and will face the Penguins at home, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Gibson will be backed up by Olle Eriksson Ek as regular backup Anthony Stolarz is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Gibson enters the game with a 10-20-5 record, as well as a 3.89 GAA and .900 save percentage. He is 2-0-1 in his last three starts, giving up six goals on 119 shots. Gibson will take on the Penguins, who are 12th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.24 goals per game.