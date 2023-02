Gibson will get the home start versus LA on Friday, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has allowed 13 goals in his last two games, but stopped 53 shots in a 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Feb. 10, before making 32 saves in a 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Golden Knights. Gibson is 10-22-5 with a 4.04 GAA and .897 save percentage. He will face the Kings, who are 13th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.27 goals per game.