Ducks' John Gibson: Between pipes Friday

Gibson will tend the twine at home against the Habs on Friday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson has just one win in his last seven outings, along with an abysmal 4.70 GAA and .867 save percentage. Even if the netminder was performing better, he would be hard pressed to compile wins, considering Anaheim is averaging a league worst 2.18 goals. It could be a busy night for the Pittsburgh native, as Montreal is putting 33.4 shots on net per game (fourth highest in the league).