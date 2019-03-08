Ducks' John Gibson: Between pipes Friday
Gibson will tend the twine at home against the Habs on Friday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Gibson has just one win in his last seven outings, along with an abysmal 4.70 GAA and .867 save percentage. Even if the netminder was performing better, he would be hard pressed to compile wins, considering Anaheim is averaging a league worst 2.18 goals. It could be a busy night for the Pittsburgh native, as Montreal is putting 33.4 shots on net per game (fourth highest in the league).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...