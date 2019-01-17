Ducks' John Gibson: Between pipes in Minnesota

Gibson will make his ninth consecutive start Thursday against the Wild, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Gibson, over his last 11 appearances, holds a 0-6-4 record to go along with a 3.37 GAA and .895 save percentage. A road matchup with Minnesota doesn't feel like the cure to whatever ails the Ducks, who, as a team, have lost 12 straight. We recommend you avoid Gibson at all cost and instead look elsewhere for goalie help.