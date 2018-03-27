Ducks' John Gibson: Between pipes Tuesday
Gibson will defend the cage in Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson will be making his 12th appearance in the Ducks' previous 13 outings, as the team looks to secure a playoff spot. Over this stretch, the Pittsburgh native is 8-2-1 with a 2.18 GAA and is playing some of his best hockey of the season. Anaheim has just one back-to-back remaining, which will likely be the only night off for the 24-year-old until the team clinches a playoff appearance.
