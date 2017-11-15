Ducks' John Gibson: Between pipes versus Bruins

Gibson will tend the twine for at home against Boston on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has been going through a rough patch, as he has registered a 0-3-0 record in his previous four outings along with a 3.14 GAA and .906 save percentage. Despite being in his fourth full season in the NHL, the netminder will be making his first appearance versus the Bruins -- who are firing just 31.0 shots on goal per game.