Ducks' John Gibson: Between pipes versus Flames

Gibson will tend the twine for Monday's meeting with Calgary, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has allowed seven pucks to find the back of the net in two outings this season, yet still hasn't been defeated in regulation (1-0-1 record). The Flames are coming off a six-goal performance in which they put 45 shots on goal. No doubt, they will look to pepper the 24-year-old early and often Monday.