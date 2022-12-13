Gibson will tend the twine for Tuesday's home tilt against Toronto, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Gibson has struggled mightily this season with just five wins in 21 outings and a career-worst 3.99 GAA. Even with the veteran backstop underwhelming, he is unlikely to concede the starting job to Lukas Dostal or Anthon Stolarz any time soon. At this point, Gibson is unlikely to have much value in season-long formats given his supporting cast but could be an option in daily contests if the matchup is right.