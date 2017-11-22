Ducks' John Gibson: Between pipes Wednesday

Gibson will tend the twine at home against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Following a four-game losing streak, Gibson appears to back on track after registering wins in each of his previous two outings. Wednesday will be the netminder's first glimpse of Vegas's high-powered offense (3.58 goals per game), as the two clubs meet for the first time.

