Ducks' John Gibson: Between pipes Wednesday
Gibson will start in the home net Wednesday against the Blackhawks, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Despite being yanked early from Sunday's matchup with the Capitals after surrendering three goals on 11 shots, Gibson will return to the cage Wednesday looking to shake off the effort. The 25-year-old netminder has been sterling between the pipes, for the most part, this season, owning a 2.47 GAA prior to Sunday's debacle. He's been even better at home, which is the location Wednesday's matchup with the Blackhawks.
