Ducks' John Gibson: Between the pipes in Minnesota
Gibson will make his ninth consecutive start Thursday against the Wild, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Gibson, over his last 11 appearances, holds a 0-6-4 record to go along with a 3.37 GAA and .895 save percentage. A road matchup with Minnesota doesn't feel like the cure to whatever ails the Ducks, who, as a team, have lost 12 straight. We recommend you avoid Gibson at all cost and instead look elsewhere for goalie help.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...