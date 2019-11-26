Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Blanks Islanders

Gibson recorded a 26-save shutout in Monday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

Gibson was locked in throughout the game, and ended up with his 19th career shutout to show for it. The American netminder improved to 8-10-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Gibson seems likely to start Wednesday's game in Arizona.

