Ducks' John Gibson: Blanks Islanders
Gibson recorded a 26-save shutout in Monday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.
Gibson was locked in throughout the game, and ended up with his 19th career shutout to show for it. The American netminder improved to 8-10-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Gibson seems likely to start Wednesday's game in Arizona.
