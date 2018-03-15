Ducks' John Gibson: Blanks Vancouver for victory

Gibson was stellar at home Wednesday, stopping all 32 Vancouver shots in a 3-0 win over the Canucks.

After two straight four-goal performances, Gibson needed this game. Vancouver without Brock Boeser (back) or Sven Baertschi (shoulder) isn't exactly the most intimidating foe, but the Orcas are still an NHL outfit and Gibson did his job well in this one. With a similarly struggling Red Wings side up next, it's probably safe to trust Gibson again.