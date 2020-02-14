Ducks' John Gibson: Blitzed by Flames
Gibson gave up four goals on 16 shots in the first period of Thursday's 6-0 loss to the Flames.
The Flames showed no mercy to Gibson, who was replaced by Ryan Miller at the start of the second period. Gibson will wear the loss Thursday, dropping to 16-22-4 with a 3.04 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 42 appearances. He's given up four goals in five of his last nine starts -- it's hard to trust the American netminder with a poor Ducks team in front of him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.