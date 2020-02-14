Ducks' John Gibson: Blitzed by Flames

Gibson gave up four goals on 16 shots in the first period of Thursday's 6-0 loss to the Flames.

The Flames showed no mercy to Gibson, who was replaced by Ryan Miller at the start of the second period. Gibson will wear the loss Thursday, dropping to 16-22-4 with a 3.04 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 42 appearances. He's given up four goals in five of his last nine starts -- it's hard to trust the American netminder with a poor Ducks team in front of him.