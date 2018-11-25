Ducks' John Gibson: Blue-paint bound Sunday

Gibson will tend the twine versus the Predators on Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson will go for his third straight win, as he allowed four goals over the last two games and recorded a .964 save percentage. The 25-year-old netminder stood tall against the Preds earlier this year, earning a win by turning aside 34 of 35 shots. Gibson will need another performance like that to get a win against a strong team, so consider him a risky option with high upside.