Ducks' John Gibson: Bounces back

Gibson allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

After yielding three goals in about 13 minutes in his last start, this was a nice bounce-back performance for the Pittsburgh native. Gibson has been asked to do a lot this season, and he's usually come through for owners. Even with just a 11-8-4 record, Gibson owns a .926 save percentage and 2.56 GAA. Owners should continue to expect save percentage to be Gibson's best category.