Ducks' John Gibson: Bounces back
Gibson allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
After yielding three goals in about 13 minutes in his last start, this was a nice bounce-back performance for the Pittsburgh native. Gibson has been asked to do a lot this season, and he's usually come through for owners. Even with just a 11-8-4 record, Gibson owns a .926 save percentage and 2.56 GAA. Owners should continue to expect save percentage to be Gibson's best category.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...