Gibson stopped 52 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

The 28-year-old goalie put together a heroic effort on a night in which the Ducks were out-shot 55-24 and didn't deserve to earn a point in the standings. Gibson remains purely a desperation play for fantasy purposes -- he hasn't won a game since March 1, going 0-10-3 over his last 13 starts, and he hasn't allowed fewer than three goals in an outing since Jan. 31.