Gibson stopped 41 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

The Ducks were out-shot 43-21 on the night, but Gibson turned back the clock and for at least one game looked like the guy who would regularly post top-10 ratios in his early 20s. It's his first win in February though, and on the month the 29-year-old netminder has an ugly 4.28 GAA through six starts to go with his 1-3-2 record.