Gibson allowed six goals on 39 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Gibson has surrendered 19 goals over his last three contests, all losses. The 29-year-old just can't get his season on track -- this latest defeat dropped him to 7-19-3 with a 4.14 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 29 starts. With Anthony Stolarz posting similar numbers, Gibson's starting job isn't in danger. That said, he's struggling under an extremely heavy shot volume and is best left benched or on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.