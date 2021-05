Gibson gave up two goals on 25 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Gibson had to protect a 1-0 lead in the third period, but the Kings struck twice in the final 5:04 of the game to complete the comeback. The 27-year-old goalie dropped to 9-18-6 with a 298 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 33 contests. Ryan Miller is already confirmed for Saturday's rematch with the Kings -- lately, when Gibson isn't starting, he has been a healthy scratch to avoid any risk of injury.