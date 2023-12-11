Gibson gave up three goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Jets. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Gibson had a 2-0 lead to protect early in the third period, but it was gone after Morgan Barron's goal at 5:55 of the frame. Gabriel Vilardi completed the Jets' come-from-behind effort with 1:42 left in regulation. Gibson' strong October is a distant memory now -- he's lost eight of his last nine decisions while giving up at least three goals in seven of his last 10 appearances. He's at a 5-12-0 record with a 2.83 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 19 games. Those ratios are improvements on his work in recent years, but he's trending in the wrong direction. The Ducks set out on a road trip next, which begins Wednesday when they visit the Islanders.