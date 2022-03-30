Gibson stopped 29 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Gibson had a 2-1 lead to protect in the third period, but goals by Roope Hintz and Jacob Peterson turned things around for the Stars. This one was actually one of Gibson's better efforts during his nine-game losing streak. The 28-year-old has received more than three goals of support just once during the skid. He's now at 17-22-9 with a 3.09 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 48 appearances. A rematch with the Stars is set for Thursday, but it's unclear if Gibson or Anthony Stolarz will start that contest.