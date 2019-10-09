Ducks' John Gibson: Captures third win

Gibson allowed one goal on 31 shots in a 3-1 victory against the Red Wings on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh native is off to a fast start with three wins in his first three starts. That's come as a bit of a shock too, as Gibson had a hard time winning games with the struggling Ducks at the end of last season. He is 3-0-0 with a .970 save percentage and 1.00 GAA to start 2019-20.