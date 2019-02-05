Ducks' John Gibson: Chased by Leafs

Gibson allowed five goals on 35 shots before being replaced by Chad Johnson early in the third period during Monday's 6-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 25-year-old actually held Toronto off the scoreboard through the first 20 minutes, but a three-goal second period and two more within three minutes of each other in the third caused Gibson to get the hook. The Ducks' team-wide struggles have gotten into the head of their No. 1 netminder, who's now coughed up at least five goals in three straight starts, and Gibson's 2.93 GAA and .914 save percentage on the season are far below his usual standards.