Ducks' John Gibson: Chased early Sunday

Gibson turned aside eight of 11 shots faced during Sunday's 6-5 comeback win over the Capitals.

Gibson took the heat for a poor start by the Ducks and will fall to a 2.47 GAA and .929 save percentage on the season. The 25-year-old is still among the league's best netminders and a bounce-back effort Wednesday against the struggling Blackhawks could be in the cards.

