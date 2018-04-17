Ducks' John Gibson: Chased in rout

Gibson made 19 saves against 24 shots Monday before being chased after two periods of an 8-1 loss to San Jose in Game 3.

This didn't go anywhere near according to plan for Anaheim. Gibson had been acceptable in the first two games at home, but going on the road proved a different story on Monday. Neither Gibson nor Ryan Miller was effective in this game, and if Gibson can't bounce back quickly, he'll find himself done for the season by the end of the week.