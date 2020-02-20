Ducks' John Gibson: Clawed by Cats
Gibson gave up three goals on 31 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Panthers on Wednesday.
The Ducks struck first Wednesday, but one goal was all the support Gibson would get, which wasn't enough. The American netminder dipped to 17-23-4 with a 2.99 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 44 starts this year. Gibson could be in line for another tough start if he plays again Friday versus the high-powered Avalanche offense.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.