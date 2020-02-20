Ducks' John Gibson: Clawed by Cats

Gibson gave up three goals on 31 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Panthers on Wednesday.

The Ducks struck first Wednesday, but one goal was all the support Gibson would get, which wasn't enough. The American netminder dipped to 17-23-4 with a 2.99 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 44 starts this year. Gibson could be in line for another tough start if he plays again Friday versus the high-powered Avalanche offense.