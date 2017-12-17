Ducks' John Gibson: Comes up short in overtime loss

Gibson gave up three goals on 27 shots in Saturday's overtime loss to the Capitals.

Gibson came up huge on a few occasions to help the Ducks secure a point. The 24-year-old now owns a 10-10-4 record with a .921 save percentage on the season. Gibson has been solid of late and is one of the best fantasy netminders around.

