Ducks' John Gibson: Commands eight-year extension
Gibson signed an eight-year contract extension with the Ducks on Saturday. According to CapFriendly, the deal is worth $51 million.
Gibson recorded a career-high 31 wins over 60 games last season to complement a robust .926 save percentage and four shutouts. The American backstop, who's ranked only a small step below the elite crop of NHL goaltenders, nearly tripled his yearly salary, though the new deal won't kick in until 2019-20.
