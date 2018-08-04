Ducks' John Gibson: Commands eight-year extension

Gibson signed an eight-year contract extension with the Ducks on Saturday. According to CapFriendly, the deal is worth $51 million.

Gibson recorded a career-high 31 wins over 60 games last season to complement a robust .926 save percentage and four shutouts. The American backstop, who's ranked only a small step below the elite crop of NHL goaltenders, nearly tripled his yearly salary, though the new deal won't kick in until 2019-20.