Ducks' John Gibson: Confirmed starter

Gibson led his team on the ice for pregame warmups Friday night, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports. This is a telling sign that the American backstop will be the home starter against the Predators.

The 24-year-old has faced Nashville only three times in his career, going 2-1-0 with a 2.68 GAA and .905 save percentage. Believe it or not, but the reigning Western Conference champions are ranked dead last in road scoring at 1.43 goals per game, so Gibson could find himself engage cruise control for most of this contest.