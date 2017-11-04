Ducks' John Gibson: Confirmed starter
Gibson led his team on the ice for pregame warmups Friday night, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports. This is a telling sign that the American backstop will be the home starter against the Predators.
The 24-year-old has faced Nashville only three times in his career, going 2-1-0 with a 2.68 GAA and .905 save percentage. Believe it or not, but the reigning Western Conference champions are ranked dead last in road scoring at 1.43 goals per game, so Gibson could find himself engage cruise control for most of this contest.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...