Ducks' John Gibson: Continues hot streak after returning from injury
Gibson allowed two goals on 36 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
The Pittsburgh native missed a couple weeks because of an injury (lower body), but Gibson picked up right where he left off prior to the ailment. Gibson owns a .954 save percentage and 1.60 GAA in his last four games. The GAA this season is higher than owners would like it, but if he stays healthy the rest of the season, Gibson has a great shot at a career-best in both the wins and save percentage categories.
