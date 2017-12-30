Ducks' John Gibson: Continues inconsistent December
Gibson allowed one goal on 23 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Flames on Friday.
It was certainly a great night for the 24-year-old, but he continues to frustrate owners with his inconsistency. Gibson shutout the Penguins before the Christmas break and then yielded three goals to the Golden Knights on Wednesday. Friday was the third time since Dec. 14 that Gibson posted a save percentage above .950 in a game. In his other three games since that date, he recorded a save percentage below .890. Gibson will look to build upon his Friday performance on New Year's Eve against the Coyotes.
More News
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Gets starting nod for Friday's tilt•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Falls to Vegas•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's match•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Posts shutout versus Penguins•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Taking on Penguins•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Allows four in loss to Blueshirts•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...