Ducks' John Gibson: Continues inconsistent December

Gibson allowed one goal on 23 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Flames on Friday.

It was certainly a great night for the 24-year-old, but he continues to frustrate owners with his inconsistency. Gibson shutout the Penguins before the Christmas break and then yielded three goals to the Golden Knights on Wednesday. Friday was the third time since Dec. 14 that Gibson posted a save percentage above .950 in a game. In his other three games since that date, he recorded a save percentage below .890. Gibson will look to build upon his Friday performance on New Year's Eve against the Coyotes.