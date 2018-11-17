Ducks' John Gibson: Continues playing well in losses

Gibson allowed two goals on 35 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Friday.

The 25-year-old hasn't been quite as sharp lately, but this was a typical Gibson start this season. Through the first six weeks of the season, he's taken a loss where he yielded two goals or less five times. Gibson owns a .928 save percentage this season and yet, he possesses a record of 6-7-4, leading the league in overtime losses. While Gibson should continue to be in fantasy lineups, he'll need his team to play better in order to become an elite option.

