Ducks' John Gibson: Continues playing well in losses
Gibson allowed two goals on 35 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Friday.
The 25-year-old hasn't been quite as sharp lately, but this was a typical Gibson start this season. Through the first six weeks of the season, he's taken a loss where he yielded two goals or less five times. Gibson owns a .928 save percentage this season and yet, he possesses a record of 6-7-4, leading the league in overtime losses. While Gibson should continue to be in fantasy lineups, he'll need his team to play better in order to become an elite option.
