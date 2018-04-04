Ducks' John Gibson: Could resume skating soon
Per coach Randy Carlyle, Gibson received a second round of treatment for his upper-body injury Wednesday and could resume skating "in the next little while," Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
The Ducks are still battling to hold onto a wild-card playoff spot, so they'll hope to have their starting netminder back in action as soon as possible. That won't happen Wednesday against Minnesota, and Friday's matchup with Dallas seems like a long shot at this point, but Gibson could potentially be cleared to play in time for Saturday's season finale against Arizona. If not, the American netminder will set his sights on recovering in time for Game 1 of Anaheim's first-round playoff series. However, in order for that to be a possibility, the Ducks will need to hold off Colorado and St. Louis while Gibson remains sidelined.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...