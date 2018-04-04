Ducks' John Gibson: Could resume skating soon

Per coach Randy Carlyle, Gibson received a second round of treatment for his upper-body injury Wednesday and could resume skating "in the next little while," Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks are still battling to hold onto a wild-card playoff spot, so they'll hope to have their starting netminder back in action as soon as possible. That won't happen Wednesday against Minnesota, and Friday's matchup with Dallas seems like a long shot at this point, but Gibson could potentially be cleared to play in time for Saturday's season finale against Arizona. If not, the American netminder will set his sights on recovering in time for Game 1 of Anaheim's first-round playoff series. However, in order for that to be a possibility, the Ducks will need to hold off Colorado and St. Louis while Gibson remains sidelined.