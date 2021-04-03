Gibson (upper body) practiced with the team Saturday and may play in Sunday's game versus the Coyotes, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson will continue to be evaluated leading up to game time. Even if the 27-year-old isn't cleared in time, he shouldn't be out much longer. It's been a rough campaign for Gibson, as he's accrued an .897 save percentage and a 7-12-5 record over 24 appearances this season. He'll need to be activated from injured reserve before entering the lineup.