Gibson stopped 32 shots in Friday's 6-0 loss to the Jets.

The 30-year-old netminder kept things relatively close through the first 40 minutes, allowing only one goal in each of the first two periods, but the final frame was an utter disaster for the Ducks. Gibson has coughed up exactly six goals in three straight starts, and his season has gone completely off the rails since he posted a shutout in Ottawa on Feb. 15 -- over his last eight outings, he's gone 2-4-1 with a ghastly 5.06 GAA and .851 save percentage.