Gibson allowed two goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The Ducks jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period, making things easy for Gibson the rest of the way. Vegas mounted a partial comeback in the second period, but the 30-year-old netminder slammed the door in the third to preserve the win, his third in his last six outings. Gibson missed some time while with his family for the birth of his child, but it appears the time off has helped him refresh. He's now at 7-13-0 with a 2.80 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. The Ducks' next game is Friday versus the Coyotes.