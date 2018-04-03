Ducks' John Gibson: Day-to-day with upper-body injury

Gibson (upper body) is day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's home game against the Wild.

The Ducks have three regular-season games remaining with a wild-card playoff spot hanging in the balance. Gibson's chances of dressing for the next game took a hit since the team recalled Reto Berra from AHL San Diego on Tuesday morning, but it'll be checking back to see whether he's feeling better on game day. Ryan Miller is also an option for the Ducks and presumably would have first dibs for the next start if Gibson's unable to go.