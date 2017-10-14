Ducks' John Gibson: Day-to-day with upper-body malady

Gibson is day-to-day with his upper-body ailment, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Anaheim's primary netminder reportedly sustained his injury in warmups ahead of Friday's game against Colorado, and he ended up playing the first period of that eventual 3-1, setting aside 17 of 18 shots before getting pulled for Reto Berra. Given how well Gibson performed despite the apparent injury, we wouldn't be overly concerned about his status.