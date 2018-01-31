Ducks' John Gibson: Dealing with lower-body ailment

Gibson has a lower-body injury and didn't skate at Wednesday's practice, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

The American netminder was forced to leave Tuesday's win over the Bruins with the injury and his absence from practice casts some doubt over whether he'll be able to play Thursday in Ottawa. That said, Anaheim is yet to make a roster move to bring in another goaltender, so it will be interesting to see what the team has to say regarding his status following morning skate. If Gibson's unable to play, expect Ryan Miller -- who's enjoyed a resurgence in 2017-18 with a 2.20 GAA and .928 save percentage -- to get the nod in goal.