Gibson (lower body) won't suit up for Tuesday's game against the Avalanche, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Ryan Miller will start in Tuesday's game, and Anthony Stolarz will serve as the backup. Gibson is considered day-to-day, so he could be back in action as soon as Thursday's matchup versus the Coyotes. The 27-year-old has struggled behind a suspect defense this year, posting an .894 save percentage and a 6-12-5 record.