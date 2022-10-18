Gibson had "something going on with his body" and didn't play the third period against the Rangers on Monday, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Head coach Dallas Eakins said that Gibson may have been able to continue playing, but with the Ducks down 5-2 after two periods, it wasn't worth the risk. Anthony Stolarz was already the likely starter for Tuesday's game in New Jersey and that now feels like more of a certainty. Assuming Gibson's injury isn't too serious he could start in Boston on Thursday.