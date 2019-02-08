Ducks' John Gibson: Dealing with upper-body injury

Gibson didn't practice Friday due to an upper-body injury, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson was removed from Thursday's loss to the Senators after the second period for "precautionary reasons," but it appears as though he may be in real danger of missing Saturday's matinee matchup with Philadelphia. Another update on the American netminder's status should surface following morning skate.

