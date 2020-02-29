Ducks' John Gibson: Defeats Penguins
Gibson stopped 28 of 30 shots in a 3-2 win over the Penguins on Friday.
Gibson won his second consecutive start with a fairly convincing performance against his hometown team. The 26-year-old improved to 19-24-5 with a 2.99 GAA and a .904 save percentage. He's allowed three or fewer goals in five of his last seven starts, which is passable for fantasy purposes.
