Gibson stopped 28 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Gibson had a shutout going until Jordan Greenway tallied on the power play at 14:41 of the third period. The Sabres got another goal a couple of minutes later, but Gibson was able to hold the lead and earn his second win in his last four games. The 30-year-old has allowed three or more goals in four of his six January outings, so he's hardly been a reliable goalie for fantasy managers. Overall, Gibson is at 9-19-0 with a 3.06 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 30 appearances this season. The Ducks head out for a two-game road trip next, with stops in Dallas on Thursday and Minnesota on Saturday.