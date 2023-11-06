Gibson stopped 30 of 32 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Gibson was out of action for one game with an upper-body injury, and he made a big impact in his return, sending Vegas to its first regulation loss of the season. The 30-year-old gave up a goal in each of the first two periods before the Ducks' offense took over in the third. Through six appearances, Gibson is 2-3-0 with 14 goals allowed on 155 shots, good for a .910 save percentage. Prior to his injury, the Ducks were strictly rotating between Gibson and Lukas Dostal, allowing both goalies to stay fresh.