Ducks' John Gibson: Defending cage Friday

Gibson will start in goal against the Hurricanes on Friday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gibson has three wins in his last four starts and recorded over a .925 save percentage in each victory. He's a top fantasy option in Friday's four-game slate, as the Hurricanes lead the league with 38.8 shots on goal per game but rank 29th with just 2.44 goals per contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories