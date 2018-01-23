Ducks' John Gibson: Defending cage Tuesday

Gibson will patrol the blue paint versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson will look to shake off a disappointing outing against San Jose, in which he gave up five goals on 22 shots before getting the hook. The Pittsburgh native hadn't allowed that many goals in a game since Oct. 26, when he was shelled for six by the Panthers. New York is just 7-11-2 on the road, which should bode well for Gibson, who is 10-9-2 as the home tender.