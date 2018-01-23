Ducks' John Gibson: Defending cage Tuesday
Gibson will patrol the blue paint versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson will look to shake off a disappointing outing against San Jose, in which he gave up five goals on 22 shots before getting the hook. The Pittsburgh native hadn't allowed that many goals in a game since Oct. 26, when he was shelled for six by the Panthers. New York is just 7-11-2 on the road, which should bode well for Gibson, who is 10-9-2 as the home tender.
More News
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Pulled after allowing five goals•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Will make third straight start•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Turns in tidy 23-save win•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Ready to face slumping Kings•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Turns aside 30 shots in Wednesday's win•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: In net Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...