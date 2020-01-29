Ducks' John Gibson: Defending cage Wednesday

Gibson will get the home start Wednesday versus the Coyotes, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson had a rough outing coming off the All-Star break, allowing four goals on 31 shots in a loss to San Jose. He'll look to bounce back with a return home, where he has been far better this year with a .916 save percentage and 9-7-1 record. The Coyotes have lost four straight road games and totaled four goals in that stretch.