Ducks' John Gibson: Defending net Friday

Gibson will guard the goal Friday against the Hurricanes on the road, Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com reports.

Gibson will take part in his 200th career NHL game Friday, looking to continue a run of recent effectiveness between the pipes. Over his last five starts, Gibson has gone 3-1-1 with a .928 save percentage and a 2.38 GAA. The Hurricanes lead the league in shots on goal per game (39.1) while notching just 2.67 per contest, making Gibson a prime target for daily fantasy purposes Friday.